Queen Elizabeth reflects on 'deep' affection for Scotland

“The beginning of a new session is a time for renewal and fresh thinking, providing an opportunity to look to the future and our future generations," the queen said during her remarks to lawmakers.

That opportunity is especially ripe this year, she said, with the United Nations' annual climate summit scheduled to take place between Oct. 31 and Nov. 12 in Glasgow, Scotland's biggest city Glasgow. The queen said she will be attending the event, known as COP26 for short.

“The eyes of the world will be on the United Kingdom — and Scotland, in particular — as leaders come together to address the challenges of climate change," she said.

In response to the queen's speech, Scotland's first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, offered her “deep sympathy and shared sorrow" over Philip's death, and thanked the monarch for being a “steadfast friend" of the Scottish Parliament since its establishment in 1999.

“As we battle through the storm of a global pandemic, hope and the hankering for change is perhaps felt more strongly by more people than at any time in our recent history," she said.

Though Sturgeon's Scottish National Party wants the country to be independent from the U.K., its policy is to retain the monarchy, though many of its members say they would prefer an elected head of state.

The queen, Charles and Camilla were also due to meet Scots who have been recognized for their community contributions during the coronavirus pandemic.

Caption Britain's Queen Elizabeth II sits in the debating chamber to mark the official start of the sixth session of the Scottish Parliament, in Edinburgh, Scotland, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (Andy Buchanan/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Andy Buchanan Credit: Andy Buchanan

Caption Queen Elizabeth II, center, arrives at the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh, where she will deliver a speech in the debating chamber to mark the official start of the sixth session of Parliament, in Edingurgh, Scotland, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (Andrew Milligan/via AP) Credit: Andrew Milligan Credit: Andrew Milligan

Caption Britain's Queen Elizabeth II delivers her speech in the debating chamber to mark the official start of the sixth session of the Scottish Parliament, in Edinburgh, Scotland, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (Jane Barlow/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Jane Barlow Credit: Jane Barlow

Caption Britain's Queen Elizabeth II sits in the debating chamber to mark the official start of the sixth session of the Scottish Parliament, in Edinburgh, Scotland, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (Jane Barlow/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Jane Barlow Credit: Jane Barlow