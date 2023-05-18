BreakingNews
Prominent businessman dies days after Cincinnati I-75 road rage shooting
X

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral cost UK government $200 million

Nation & World
1 hour ago
Britain's treasury has revealed that Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral and lying-in-state last year cost the UK government an estimated 162 million pounds ($201 million)

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II's funeral and lying-in-state last year cost Britain's government an estimated 162 million pounds (around $200 million), the treasury said Thursday.

The state funeral for the late monarch, held on Sept. 19, was the first in the U.K. since that of former Prime Minister Winston Churchill in 1965.

The occasion, attended by world leaders and dignitaries, followed 10 days of national mourning after the queen died on Sept. 8 after 70 years on the throne.

Hundreds of thousands of people were drawn to Westminster Abbey to see the United Kingdom's longest-serving monarch lying in state.

The costs were published Thursday as part of a written statement to Parliament.

“The government’s priorities were that these events ran smoothly and with the appropriate level of dignity, while at all times ensuring the safety and security of the public,” said John Glen, chief secretary to the treasury, in a statement.

Elizabeth and her husband, Prince Philip, were both interred at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.

In Other News
1
Wisconsin tribe asks court to shut down oil pipeline
2
Ohio board approves August ballot question meant to thwart abortion...
3
More than 30 million US drivers don't know if they're at risk from a...
4
Check your artificial intelligence 'bossware' tools for bias, says U.S...
5
Sam Zell, billionaire real estate investor, dies
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top