Queen Elizabeth II's coffin leaves her beloved Balmoral

“I am deeply aware of this great inheritance and of the duties and heavy responsibilities of sovereignty, which have now passed to me,” Charles said as he took on the duties of monarch.

He will be proclaimed king in other nations of the United Kingdom — Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland — and in towns across the country Sunday. Earlier, proclamations were held in other parts of the Commonwealth — the group of former British Empire colonies — including Australia and New Zealand.

In the New Zealand capital, Wellington, the British monarch's representative, Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro, said: “On behalf of all New Zealanders, I extend to King Charles our loyalty and support and wishes for a long and happy reign.”

Even as he mourned his late mother, Charles was getting down to work. He was meeting at Buckingham Palace with the secretary-general of the Commonwealth, a group of nations that grapples with affection for the queen and lingering bitterness over their own colonial legacies. That ranges from slavery to corporal punishment in African schools to looted artifacts held in British institutions.

Amid the grief enveloping the House of Windsor, there were hints of a possible family reconciliation. Prince William and his brother Harry, together with their respective wives, Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, delighted mourners near Windsor Castle with a surprise joint appearance Saturday.

The queen's coffin will take a circuitous journey back to the capital. On Monday, it will be taken from Holyroodhouse to nearby St. Giles’ Cathedral, where it will remain until Tuesday, when it will be flown to London. The coffin will be moved from Buckingham Palace on Wednesday to the Houses of Parliament to lie in state until the funeral at Westminster Abbey on Sept. 19.

In the village of Ballater, near Balmoral, the Rev. David Barr said locals consider the royals as “neighbors” and try to treat them as locals when they spend summers in the Scottish Highlands.

“When she comes up here, and she goes through those gates, I believe the royal part of her stays mostly outside," he said. “And as she goes in, she was able to be a wife, a loving wife, a loving mum, a loving gran and then later on a loving great-gran — and aunty — and be normal."

Members of the public line the streets in Ballater, as the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, will pass through Ballater, as it continues its journey to Edinburgh from Balmoral, Sunday Sept. 11, 2022.

Members of the public line the streets in Ballater, Scotland, as they wait for the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II to makes its journey to Edinburgh from Balmoral in Scotland, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The Queen's coffin will be transported Sunday on a journey from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, where it will lie at rest before being moved to London later in the week.

Young children wait in Ballater, Scotland ahead of the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II before it passes through to make its journey to Edinburgh from Balmoral in Scotland, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022.

Floral tributes to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II placed outside Balmoral Castle in Scotland, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022.

Floral tributes are placed in Ballater, Scotland ahead of the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II before it passes through to make its journey to Edinburgh from Balmoral in Scotland, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022.

A tourist takes a photo on a display commemorating Queen Elizabeth II. at Piccadilly Circus in London, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022.

A floral tribute is placed in Ballater, Scotland ahead of the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II before it passes through to make its journey to Edinburgh from Balmoral in Scotland, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022.

A photo of Queen Elizabeth II left among the flowers laid by members of the public at Balmoral, as the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, will travel to Edinburgh from Balmoral, Sunday Sept. 11, 2022.

Members of the public line the streets in Ballater, as the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, will pass through Ballater, as it continues its journey to Edinburgh from Balmoral, Sunday Sept. 11, 2022.

Prince William meets people after viewing the floral tributes for the late Queen Elizabeth II outside Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, look at the floral tributes for the late Queen Elizabeth II outside Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.