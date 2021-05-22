Queen Elizabeth II visits carrier ahead of maiden deployment

It will carry out visits to 40 countries including India, Japan, South Korea and Singapore with more than 70 engagements, including sailing alongside the French carrier Charles De Gaulle in the Mediterranean. A total of 3,700 sailors, aviators and marines are involved in the deployment which will cover 25,000 nautical miles.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has said the deployment “will be flying the flag for Global Britain — projecting our influence, signalling our power, engaging with our friends and reaffirming our commitment to addressing the security challenges of today and tomorrow."

The trip comes after the British government’s review of defense and foreign policy recommended that the U.K. "tilt” its focus towards the Indo-Pacific region, in response to China's growing influence on the world stage.

“One of the things we’ll be doing clearly is showing to our friends in China that we believe in the international law of the sea and, in a confident but not a confrontational way, we will be vindicating that point,” Johnson said when visiting the ship on Friday.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II smiles during a visit to HMS Queen Elizabeth at HM Naval Base, ahead of the ship's maiden deployment, in Portsmouth, England, Saturday May 22, 2021. HMS Queen Elizabeth will be leading a 28-week deployment to the Far East that Prime Minister Boris Johnson has insisted is not confrontational towards China. (Steve Parsons/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Steve Parsons Credit: Steve Parsons

From left, Captain Angus Essenhigh, First Sea Lord Admiral Tony Radakin, Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Commodore Steve Moorhouse and Defence Secretary Ben Wallace face strong winds as they walk on the flight deck, during a visit aboard HMS Queen Elizabeth in Portsmouth, England, Friday, May 21, 2021 ahead of its first operational deployment to the Far East. (Leon Neal/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Leon Neal Credit: Leon Neal

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson sits in the cockpit of an Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II during a visit aboard HMS Queen Elizabeth in Portsmouth, England, Friday, May 21, 2021 ahead of its first operational deployment to the Far East. (Leon Neal/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Leon Neal Credit: Leon Neal

