Queen Elizabeth II skips Platinum Jubilee church service

The service of thanksgiving is taking place on the second of four days of festivities celebrating the queen’s Platinum Jubilee. On Thursday, thousands of royal supporters cheered wildly as the queen joined other senior royals on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch 70 British military aircraft fly past.

The queen decided not to attend Friday’s church service after experiencing “some discomfort” during Thursday’s events. She will watch the event unfold on television as Prince Charles stands in for her.

The congregation at St. Paul’s includes members of the royal family, senior politicians, diplomats and more than 400 essential workers, charity volunteers and members of the armed forces who have been invited in recognition of their service to the community.

Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell is set to deliver a sermon. Cottrell stepped in after Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby tested positive for COVID-19. The service will begin and end with the tolling of Great Paul, the largest church bell in Britain.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive for a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul's Cathedral in London, Friday, June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch's 70 years of service. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

A general view ahead of a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul's Cathedral in London, Friday June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch's 70 years of service. (Dan Kitwood/Pool Photo via AP)

British Minister of State Jacob Rees-Mogg, back center, attends the National Service of Thanksgiving held at St Paul's Cathedral as part of celebrations marking the Platinum Jubilee of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in London, Friday, June 3, 2022. (Phil Noble/Pool photo via AP)

People stand around the Centennial Flame as images of Queen Elizabeth II are projected onto Parliament Hill's Centre Block to mark the queen's Platinum Jubilee in Ottawa, Ontario, Thursday, June 2, 2022. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Louis stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London, Thursday June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch's 70 years of service. (Alastair Grant/Pool Photo via AP)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie Johnson attend the National Service of Thanksgiving held at St Paul's Cathedral as part of celebrations marking the Platinum Jubilee of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in London, Friday, June 3, 2022. (Phil Noble/Pool photo via AP)

Former British Prime Minister David Cameron and his wife Samantha Cameron arrive for the National Service of Thanksgiving held at St Paul's Cathedral as part of celebrations marking the Platinum Jubilee of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in London, Friday, June 3, 2022. (Phil Noble/Pool photo via AP)

Former British Prime Minister Theresa May and her husband Philip May arrive for a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul's Cathedral in London Friday June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch's 70 years of service. (Henry Nicholls, Pool Photo via AP)

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and her husband Peter Murrell arrive for a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul's Cathedral in London Friday June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch's 70 years of service. (Kirsty O'Connor, Pool Photo via AP)

Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall attend the National Service of Thanksgiving held at St Paul's Cathedral as part of celebrations marking the Platinum Jubilee of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in London, Friday, June 3, 2022. (Victoria Jones/Pool photo via AP)

Queen Elizabeth II arrives to symbolically lead the lighting of the principal Jubilee beacon in Windsor, England, Thursday June 2, 2022, on day one of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Over 1500 towns, villages and cities throughout the UK, Channel Islands, Isle of Man and UK Overseas Territories will come together to light a beacon to mark the Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch's 70 years of service. (Steve Parsons/Pool via AP)

Queen Elizabeth II, from left, Prince Louis, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince William on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London, Thursday June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch's 70 years of service. (Alastair Grant/Pool Photo via AP)

Queen Elizabeth II arrives to symbolically lead the lighting of the principal Jubilee beacon in Windsor, England, Thursday June 2, 2022, on day one of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Over 1500 towns, villages and cities throughout the UK, Channel Islands, Isle of Man and UK Overseas Territories will come together to light a beacon to mark the Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch's 70 years of service. (Steve Parsons/Pool via AP)

A member of the military stumbles while on duty ahead of a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul's Cathedral in London Friday June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch's 70 years of service. (Daniel Leal, Pool Photo via AP)