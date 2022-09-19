journal-news logo
Queen Elizabeth II mourned at funeral by Britain and world

King Charles III, Camilla, Queen Consort and other members of the Royal family follow the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as it is carried into Westminster Abbey ahead of her State Funeral, in London, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (Jack Hill/Pool Photo via AP)

King Charles III, Camilla, Queen Consort and other members of the Royal family follow the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as it is carried into Westminster Abbey ahead of her State Funeral, in London, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (Jack Hill/Pool Photo via AP)

Nation & World
By DANICA KIRKA, MIKE CORDER and JILL LAWLESS, Associated Press
Updated 23 minutes ago
Britain and the world are saying a final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II at a state funeral that drew presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers

LONDON (AP) — Britain and the world said a final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II at a state funeral Monday that drew presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers — and crowds who massed along the streets of London to honor a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.

A day packed with events in London and Windsor began early when the doors of 900-year-old Westminster Hall were closed to mourners after hundreds of thousands had filed in front of her flag-draped coffin. Many had waited for hours in line, including through cold nights, to attend the lying in state in an outpouring of collective grief and respect.

“I felt like I had to come and pay my final respects to our majestic queen. She has done so much for us and just a little thank you really from the people,” said Tracy Dobson, who was among the last to join the line.

In a country known for pomp and pageantry, the first state funeral since Winston Churchill's was filled with spectacle: 142 Royal Navy sailors drew the gun carriage carrying Elizabeth's coffin to Westminster Abbey, with King Charles III and his sons, Princes William and Harry, walking behind as bagpipers played. Pall bearers carried the coffin into the abbey, where around 2,000 people ranging from world leaders to health care workers gathered to mourn her. Ahead of the service, a bell tolled 96 times — once a minute for each year of her life.

“Here, where Queen Elizabeth was married and crowned, we gather from across the nation, from the Commonwealth, and from the nations of the world, to mourn our loss, to remember her long life of selfless service, and in sure confidence to commit her to the mercy of God our maker and redeemer,” the dean of the medieval abbey, David Hoyle, told the mourners, as the funeral opened.

It drew to a close with two minutes of silence observed across the United Kingdom. The attendees then sang the national anthem.

Monday has been declared a public holiday in honor of Elizabeth, who died Sept. 8 — and hundreds of thousands of people descended on central London to partake in the historic moment. Long before the service began, city authorities said viewing areas along the route of the funeral's procession were full.

Millions more had been expected to tune into the funeral live on television, and crowds flocked to parks and public spaces across the U.K. to watch it on screens. Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby noted during the funeral that "few leaders receive the outpouring of love we have seen" for Elizabeth.

On the evening before, Charles issued a message of thanks to people in the U.K. and around the world, saying he and his wife Camilla, the queen consort, have been “moved beyond measure” by the large numbers of people who have turned out to pay their respects to the queen.

Following the funeral, the coffin — accompanied by units of the armed forces in dress uniforms and members of her family — was brought through the capital's streets.

At Wellington Arch near Hyde Park, it will be placed in a hearse to be driven to Windsor Castle — where Elizabeth spent much of her time — for another procession before a committal service in St. George’s Chapel. She will be laid to rest with her late husband, Prince Philip, at a private family service.

U.S. President Joe Biden was among leaders to pay their respects at the queen’s coffin on Sunday as thousands of police, hundreds of British troops and an army of officials made final preparations for the funeral.

Biden called Queen Elizabeth II “decent” and “honorable” and “all about service” as he signed the condolence book, saying his heart went out to the royal family.

People across Britain paused for a minute of silence at 8 p.m. Sunday in memory of the only monarch most have ever known. At Westminster Hall, the constant stream of mourners paused for 60 seconds as people observed the minute of reflection in deep silence.

In Windsor, rain began to fall as the crowd fell silent for the moment of reflection. Some camped overnight outside the castle in order to reserve the best spots to view the queen’s coffin.

Jilly Fitzgerald, who was in Windsor, said there was a sense of community among the mourners as they prepared to wait hours to see procession carrying the queen’s coffin.

“It’s good to be with all the people who are all feeling the same. It’s like a big family because everyone feels that … the queen was part of their family,” she said.

Associated Press journalists Sylvia Hui, Samya Kullab and David Keyton contributed to this report.

Follow AP coverage of Queen Elizabeth II at https://apnews.com/hub/queen-elizabeth-ii

Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, arrive at the Westminster Abbey for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. (Phil Noble/Pool Photo via AP)

Gentlemen at Arms, the Queen's bodyguard take part in the funeral service of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey in central London, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (Ben Stansall/Pool via AP)

This photo issued by Buckingham Palace on Sunday Sept. 18, 2022, shows Britain's Queen Elizabeth II photographed at Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, in May 2022. (Ranald Mackechnie/Buckingham Palace via AP)

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is carried into Westminster Abbey for her funeral in central London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, Pool)

Britain's Queen Elizabeth's coffin is carried inside the Westminster Abbey, during her funeral in London, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. (Phil Noble/Pool Photo via AP)

Britain's Queen Elizabeth's coffin is carried inside the Westminster Abbey, during her funeral in London, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. (Phil Noble/Pool Photo via AP)

British Prime Minister Liz Truss takes her seat for the funeral service of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey in central London, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (Ben Stansall/Pool via AP)

U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at the Westminster Abbey on the day of Queen Elizabeth II funeral, in London Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Phil Noble/Pool Photo via AP)

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is carried into Westminster Abbey ahead of her State Funeral, in London, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (Gareth Cattermole/Pool Photo via AP)

Members of the armed forces march during the funeral procession for Queen Elizabeth II in London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Rupert Frere/Ministry of Defence via AP)

Members of the armed forces march during the funeral procession for Queen Elizabeth II in London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Rupert Frere/Ministry of Defence via AP)

Britain's King Charles II, Prince William and Prince Harry attend the state funeral and burial of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Hannah McKay/Pool Photo via AP)

Guardsmen take their positions ahead of the Queen Elizabeth II funeral in central London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda, Pool)

British Prime Minister Liz Truss speaks during the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey in central London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)

Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive at the Westminster Abbey for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. (Phil Noble/Pool Photo via AP)

A person holding a Paddington Bear stuffed toy stands with members of the public outside Buckingham Palace waiting to watch Queen Elizabeth II funeral procession, in central London Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, Pool)

King Charles III waves as he is driven to Westminster Abbey for the funeral of her mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in central London Monday Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

King Charles III waves as he is driven to Westminster Abbey for the funeral of her mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in central London Monday Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Britain's King Charles III and Princess Anne salute during the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, in London Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Hannah McKay/Pool Photo via AP)

King Charles III and Princess Anne follow the coffin of their mother Queen Elizabeth II to Westminster Abbey for her funeral in central London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek, Pool)

People make their way along the Long Walk towards Cambridge gate outside Windsor Castle to lay flowers for the late Queen Elizabeth II in Windsor, England, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Police officers take positions ahead of the Queen Elizabeth II funeral in central London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda, Pool)

A woman cries in Hyde Park while watching the State Funeral Service of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II on giant screens, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022 in London. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)

The crown lies on the coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II as it is carried into the Westminster Abbey, during her funeral in London Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Hannah McKay/Pool Photo via AP)

