Queen Elizabeth II attends christening of 2 great-grandsons

Concerns about the monarch’s health were raised last month, when she spent a night in a London hospital after being admitted for medical tests. In late October, palace officials said the monarch had been told by doctors to rest for two weeks and only take on light duties.

She had planned to attend the annual Remembrance Sunday service on Nov. 14 but pulled out at the last minute after spraining her back.

On Wednesday she returned to public duties, holding an in-person audience at Windsor Castle with the outgoing head of Britain’s armed forces.

Elizabeth is Britain’s longest-lived and longest-reigning monarch. She is due to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee - marking 70 years on the throne - next year.