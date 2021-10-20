journal-news logo
X

Queen accepts medical advice to rest for few days

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prime Minister Boris Johnson, left, greet guests at a reception for the Global Investment Summit in Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, Pool)
Caption
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prime Minister Boris Johnson, left, greet guests at a reception for the Global Investment Summit in Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, Pool)

Credit: Alastair Grant

Credit: Alastair Grant

Nation & World
9 minutes ago
Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II has reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for a few days

LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II has reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for a few days and has canceled a trip to Northern Ireland.

The palace did not offer specifics on the decision, but says the monarch is “in good spirits and is disappointed that she will no longer be able to visit Northern Ireland, where she had been due to undertake a series of engagements today and tomorrow. ‘’

The palace added that she “sends her warmest good wishes to the people of Northern Ireland, and looks forward to visiting in the future.’’

In Other News
1
Bus bombs kill 14 in Syria capital; shells elsewhere kill 10
2
Bond and 'Willy Wonka' songwriter Leslie Bricusse dies at 90
3
New airstrikes hit capital of Ethiopia's Tigray region
4
Plane burns after takeoff mishap in Texas; no one badly hurt
5
Russia hosts Afghan talks, calls for inclusive government
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top