Quarantine concerns loom over NHL participation in Olympics

The International Olympic Committee has said an athlete who tests positive for COVID-19 in China will need to produce two negative results 24 hours apart. If they’re unable to do so, the quarantine period could last from three to five weeks.

Vegas defenseman Alex Pietrangelo — named alongside McDavid and Pittsburgh captain Sidney Crosby as provisional members of the Canadian squad — said he was not sure if he will be going to China because of the potential of being away from family in a long quarantine. Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner, a Swede, has already said he will not go.

Medical experts for the league and players' association have a previously scheduled meeting set for later this week to review COVID-19 protocols. All but one NHL player — Tyler Bertuzzi of the Detroit Red Wings — is believed to be fully vaccinated, though the league is currently only recomending booster shots.

Asked if the increase in positive tests and postponements were giving him flashbacks to March 2020 when the sports world and much of society ground to a halt, Calgary general manager Brad Treliving wouldn’t go quite that far.

“I don’t think anything is going to feel like that,” he said. “That was a cold slap (to the face).”

The NHL went to every Olympics from 1998 through 2014 before declining to send its players three years ago. Owners have always been lukewarm on the Olympics for a number of reasons, including the disruption to the league calendar.

Anaheim Ducks' Josh Manson (42) celebrates his goal with Trevor Zegras (46) and Rickard Rakell (67) as Vegas Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo (7) skates away from them during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)