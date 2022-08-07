Quantrill throws 6 shutout innings, Guardians top Astros 4-1

Cleveland took a 4-0 lead with three runs in the second off Luis Garcia (8-8), highlighted by Rosario’s liner to center that drove in Straw and Gimenez. Ramírez doubled home Rosario in the first for his 87th RBI.

Right-hander Garcia worked six innings, giving up four runs and nine hits in losing his third consecutive start.

Bench coach Joe Espada continued to fill in for Astros manager Dusty Baker, who tested positive for COVID-19 prior to Friday night's game. No other member of their traveling party has been affected by the virus.

Jake Meyers and Díaz each had two hits, and Bregman and Christian Vázquez had one apiece for Houston, which won the first two games of the series by a combined 15-3 score.

The Guardians snapped a seven-game home losing streak to the Astros, beating them for the first time in Cleveland since July 31, 2019.

FAREWELL, FRANMIL

Guardians DH Franmil Reyes, who began the season as their cleanup hitter, was designated for assignment and removed from the 40-man roster.

The 27-year-old had been optioned to Triple-A Columbus after batting .213 with nine homers and 104 strikeouts in 263 at-bats. He went 1 for 11 in three games with the Clippers.

A second opening day starter for Cleveland, 1B Bobby Bradley, was released from Columbus in a concurrent move.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Astros: OF Kyle Tucker (illness) was sidelined for his third straight game after becoming sick Thursday upon arrival at the ballpark. Tucker was in the original lineup before being scratched two hours before the first pitch.

Guardians: OF Steven Kwan (left foot bruise) did not play after fouling a ball off his foot in the first inning Friday. The rookie exited the game in the fourth, ending the longest active hitting streak in the majors at 18 games.

UP NEXT

Astros: RHP Christian Javier (6-7, 3.24 ERA) is on a five-start winless streak, posting an 0-4 record with a 5.11 ERA since beating the Los Angeles Angels on July 1.

Guardians: RHP Triston McKenzie (7-8, 3.38 ERA) has lost his last two starts, allowing four earned runs against both Boston on July 28 and Arizona on Aug. 2.

