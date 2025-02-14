Quaker Oats recalls 10,000 boxes of Pearl Milling Company pancake mix for milk allergy risk

The Quaker Oats Co. has recalled 10,000 boxes of pancake mix because it contains milk not declared on the label and could pose a risk of potentially dangerous allergic reactions.

The Chicago-based company, a unit of PepsiCo, recalled 2-pound boxes of Pearl Milling Company Original Pancake & Waffle Mix sold in stores in 11 states. Consumers would have been able to buy the affected pancake mix as early as November 2024. The boxes have a UPC code of 30000 65040 and a best-by date of Sept. 13, 2025.