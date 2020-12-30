Quake aftershocks keep people out of homes in Croatia

“Fear has crept into people," he said.

Dumbovic said his office was destroyed in the earthquake so the city authorities are scrambling to function. He said help is pouring in from all sides of the country and “solutions must be found.”

Rescuers spent the night searching through rubble of heavily damaged buildings looking for possible survivors.

Officials said a 12-year-old girl died in Petrinja, a town of some 25,000 people. Another five people were killed in a nearly destroyed village close to the town. At least 26 people were hospitalized with injuries.

Tuesday's quake, which was the strongest in Croatia since the introduction of the modern seismic measurement system, was felt throughout the region, including neighboring Bosnia, Serbia and Slovenia.

The central Croatian region was also struck by a 5.2 earthquake on Monday and seismologists say several more aftershocks could be expected.

AP writers Dusan Stojanovic and Jovana Gec contributed to this story from Belgrade, Serbia.

A view of remains of a car covered by debris and buildings damaged in an earthquake in Petrinja, Croatia, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. A strong earthquake has hit central Croatia and caused major damage and at least one death and 20 injuries in a town southeast of the capital Zagreb. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

