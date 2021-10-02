QB Daniels not starting for No. 2 Georgia against No. 8 Hogs

Daniels is in uniform and participated in pregame warmups, but Bennett took snaps with the first-team offense. Freshman Carson Beck worked with the second team. It was a possible indication Daniels would not be available in a backup role.

This is the second missed start of the season for Daniels. An oblique injury kept the junior from playing in the Bulldogs' 56-7 win over UAB on Sept. 11. Bennett made the start and Daniels returned the following week for a 43-10 win over South Carolina.