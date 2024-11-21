QB Daniel Jones disagrees with the Giants' decision to bench him and says he wants to play

The Duke product took over early in his rookie season when then-coach Pat Shurmur benched two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning, who was near the end of his career.

Coach Brian Daboll benched Jones on Monday after the Giants (2-8) returned to practice following a bye week and 20-17 overtime loss to Carolina in Germany.

Tommy DeVito will start Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with Daboll hoping he can spark the team.

“Definitely not happy about it," said Jones, who read a 90-second statement before taking questions from reporters. “Yeah, not what you want to hear. So, yeah, all those emotions you have. But at the end of the day, this is football. We’re in a business where your expected to get results and we weren’t doing it.”

Wearing his no-contact red jersey with a faded No. 8, Jones indicated the Giants offered him the opportunity to walk away from the team with seven games left in the season.

He said he is considering it, but he also wanted to stay and help DeVito get ready this week.

It is unlikely the Giants are going to let him play again. He has two years left on a four-year, $160 million contract. Next season includes a $23 million guarantee that will kick in if he is hurt and is not ready to start the 2025 season.

Since being benched, Jones is barely getting any snaps, with most of them being taken by DeVito and backup Drew Lock.

“I got the injury guarantee," Jones said of his lack of work.

Asked if he would have waived the guarantee, Jones said general manager Joe Schoen and his agent, Brian Murphy, discussed the issue but that was it.

Jones spoke for almost 11 minutes. He got emotional when told receiver Darius Slayton and defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence both referred to him as still the best quarterback on the team. All three were drafted in 2019.

Jones called the Giants a first-class organization, cherished the relationships he has and thanked his teammates, coaches and staff.

“There have been some great times. But of course, we all wish there had been more of those,” Jones said. “I take full responsibility for my part in not bringing more wins. No one wanted to win more games worse than me. I gave everything I had on the field and in my preparation.”

Jones called the 2024 season disappointing and took responsibility.

“The idea to change something happens, and I understand. I love the game,” Jones said. “I love being part of a team. I’m excited for the next opportunity. I know that there’s a lot of good football in front of me.”

