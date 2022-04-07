Qatar World Cup organizers admit workers were exploited

“Many of the security guards we spoke to knew their employers were breaking the law but felt powerless to challenge them," said Stephen Cockburn of Amnesty International. “Physically and emotionally exhausted, workers kept reporting for duty under threat of financial penalties — or worse, contract termination or deportation.

“Despite the progress Qatar has made in recent years, our research suggests that abuses in the private security sector — which will be increasingly in demand during the World Cup — remain systematic and structural."

The draw for the World Cup took place in Doha last week ahead of the Nov. 21-Dec. 18 tournament.

“FIFA must focus on doing more to prevent abuses in the inherently perilous private security sector, or see the tournament further marred by abuse,” Cockburn said. “More broadly, FIFA must also use its leverage to pressure Qatar to better implement its reforms and enforce its laws."

