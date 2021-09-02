Qatar says it's not clear when Kabul airport will reopen

Kabul's airport, a major way out of the country, is now in Taliban hands but is closed, and Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammad bin Abdulrahman Al Thani warned Thursday that there’s still “no clear indication” of when it will reopen.

A team of Qatari and Turkish technicians flew to Kabul on Wednesday to help restart operations at the facility, which the U.N. says is crucial to providing the country with humanitarian assistance. It remains to be seen, however, whether any commercial airlines will be willing to offer service.

“We remain hopeful we will be able to operate it as soon as possible,” Al Thani told reporters in Doha. “We are still in the evaluation process. ... We are working very hard and engaging with the Taliban to identify what are the gaps and the risks for having the airport back up and running.”

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu suggested that military flights — which could be used to evacuate more people — could potentially resume first.

Qatar, a tiny Gulf Arab sheikhdom that has played an outsized role in American efforts to evacuate tens of thousands of people from Afghanistan, said it remains in talks with other world powers to enable the capital's airport to resume commercial flights.

Appearing alongside Al Thani, U.K. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab touched on concerns over how diplomatic and aid efforts will proceed as foreign powers confront a leadership whose members remain on terrorist watch lists around the world.

Although the United Kingdom won't formally recognize the Taliban “anytime in the foreseeable future,” Raab said, “there is an important scope for engagement and dialogue to test the intentions and indeed the assurances that have already been made by the Taliban."

Those assurances range from creating a more inclusive government to protecting the rights of women to preventing international terrorist groups from using the war-scarred country as a base.

“In all of these areas,” Raab said, "we will judge them by what they do, not just by what they say.”

In Herat, the protesters had a similar message for the Taliban.

“The Taliban leadership is announcing women rights, but they should show it in action,” said Friba Kabrzani, who helped organize a rally at the provincial governor's office.

“We want the world to hear us and we want our rights to be saved,” Kabrzani said, noting that some families forbade women from joining the demonstration out of fear for their safety.

Another participant, Maryam Ebram, warned that “anything can be expected from the Taliban,” but that Afghan women would continue to protest for their rights nonetheless.

“Our rights were not gifted to us and we will not let them fade easily,” she said.

Akhgar reported from Istanbul and DeBre from Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Caption Taliban fighters stand guard at a checkpoint near the gate of Hamid Karzai international Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. The Taliban have sealed off Kabul’s airport to most would-be evacuees to prevent large crowds from gathering after this week's deadly suicide attack. The massive U.S.-led airlift was winding down Saturday ahead of a U.S. deadline to withdraw from Afghanistan by Tuesday. (AP Photo/Wali Sabawoon) Credit: Wali Sabawoon Credit: Wali Sabawoon

Caption Taliban fighters arrive inside the Hamid Karzai International Airport after the U.S. military's withdrawal, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. The Taliban were in full control of Kabul's airport on Tuesday, after the last U.S. plane left its runway, marking the end of America's longest war. (AP Photo/Khwaja Tawfiq Sediqi) Credit: Khwaja Tawfiq Sediqi Credit: Khwaja Tawfiq Sediqi

