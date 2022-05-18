Qatar says it will boost investment in Spain by $4.9 billion

Emir Shekih Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani made the announcement at a gala dinner held Tuesday by Spanish King Felipe VI at the Royal Palace in Madrid, according to state news agency EFE. The dinner also drew key business leaders, including some of Spain’s top energy companies.

The emir is set to “sign agreements” when he sits down Wednesday with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez at Moncloa Palace, the government seat. The meeting takes place on the second day of his first state visit to Spain, with the two leaders also attending the inaugural Spain-Qatar business forum.