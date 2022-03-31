Qatar and FIFA criticized harshly ahead of World Cup draw

“This is not the right forum and not the right moment,” Honduras soccer federation general secretary Jose Ernesto Mejia said in translated comments.

Klaveness was chided by Hassan Al-Thawadi, who fronted Qatar’s bid more than 12 years ago and has led the organizing committee ever since.

"You did not attempt to contact us and did not attempt to engage in dialogue before addressing congress today,” he said.

Al-Thawadi said Qatar’s door was always open for people to “educate themselves before passing judgement.”

Qatar and FIFA have consistently said taking the World Cup to the country has accelerated positive changes in the nation's laws and society.

The war in Ukraine then took center stage as a three-minute video message was aired from the head of the country's soccer federation, Andriy Pavelko.

Pavelko wore an armored vest as he spoke from Kyiv while behind him people packed sandbags several meters high to protect a monument.

He said children in Ukraine were suffering from “terrible psychological injuries” during the war and that maybe soccer would help them in the future.

The Russian delegation watching in the room including Alexey Sorokin, a former FIFA Council member who led the organization of the 2018 World Cup in his country.

Although FIFA has banned Russian teams, including the men’s national team from World Cup qualifying, the soccer federation has not been suspended.

“We are not hiding,” Sorokin said before the meeting. “We have every right to be here.”

On Friday, the World Cup draw ceremony will be held at the same conference center.

Caption Prime Minister of the State of Qatar, Khalid Bin Khalifa Bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, left, receives a gift from FIFA President Gianni Infantino during the FIFA congress at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center in Doha, Qatar, Thursday, March 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) Credit: Hassan Ammar

Caption Delegates attend the FIFA congress at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center in Doha, Qatar, Thursday, March 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) Credit: Hassan Ammar