Qatar Airways CEO knocks World Cup critics at airport event

Akbar Al Baker's comments show the increasingly confrontational stance of Qatari officials as the start of the tournament approaches on Nov. 20 and as the spotlight on the small, energy-rich country intensifies. Already, some nations and soccer teams have expressed concern over how Qatar manages its vast population of low-paid migrant workers and its stance on LGBTQ rights.

Speaking from Qatar's vast Hamad International Airport as officials unveiled an expansion there, Al Baker made a point to note it had taken Skytrax's Best Airport Award from Singapore Changi Airport in the last two years.