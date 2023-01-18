journal-news logo
Qantas plane lands safely after mayday call made over ocean

A Qantas flight from New Zealand landed safely at the Sydney Airport after it issued a mayday call over the ocean Wednesday

SYDNEY (AP) — A Qantas flight from New Zealand landed safely at the Sydney Airport after it issued a mayday call over the ocean Wednesday.

Emergency services rushed to the plane after Qantas Flight 144 arrived from Auckland, New Zealand.

Multiple outlets reported it had an engine failure while over the Pacific Ocean. Boeing 737 jets have two engines.

A mayday call is issued when a flight is in grave and imminent danger and needs immediate assistance, according to Airservices Australia.

