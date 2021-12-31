Putin wishes Russians happier new year, hails their strength

Just 51% of Russians have been fully vaccinated, and the government has sought to speed up the uptake, claiming that Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine and other domestically designed shots offer a good protection from the omicron variant.

Authorities across Russia have restricted access to museums, theaters and concerts allowing only those who have been vaccinated or tested negative, but restaurants, clubs and cinemas have remained accessible for all in most regions. Moscow and other big cities planned to mark the New Year with fireworks and shopping malls were brimming with customers on a holiday buying spree.

“We are all united by the hope for positive changes in the future,” Putin said, adding that raising living standards is the main goal that would “help make Russia even stronger.”

Putin's address to the nation was broadcast hours after his phone call with U.S. President Joe Biden that focused on next month's talks to discuss Moscow's demand for Western security guarantees amid a Russian troop buildup near Ukraine.

Biden reaffirmed the U.S. threat of new sanctions against Russia in case of an escalation or invasion, to which Putin responded with a warning of his own that such a U.S. move could lead to a complete rupture of ties between the nations.

“We have firmly and consistently defended our national interests, the security of the country and its citizens,” Putin said.

Russian authorities have tightened controls over the domestic political scene this year, with Putin's main political foe Alexei Navalny handed a 2 1/2 year prison sentence, his organizations outlawed as “extremist” and scores of media outlets, civil society groups and activists branded “foreign agents,” a pejorative label implying additional government scrutiny.

Earlier this week, Russia’s court capped a year of crackdown by shutting the country’s oldest and most prominent human rights group in a move that drew an international outrage.

Putin, 69, who has been in power for more than two decades — longer than any other Kremlin leader since Soviet dictator Josef Stalin — is entitled to seek two more six-year terms and remain in power until 2036. He has said he would decide later whether to run again in 2024.

