Putin to host leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan for talks

In the southern city of Sochi, Putin held a bilateral meeting with Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday. After that, the Russian president is to sit down with Aliyev and Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan together, and then have a separate bilateral meeting with Pashinyan.

Armenia and Azerbaijan have been locked in a decades-old dispute over Nagorno-Karabakh, a region that lies within Azerbaijan but was under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since a separatist war there ended in 1994.