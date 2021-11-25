Putin says Russia will offer good gas deal to Serbia

Kosovo was a Serb province until a 1998-1999 insurrection by ethnic Albanian rebels sparked a bloody Serbian crackdown. That pushed NATO to carry out a 78-day bombing campaign to force Serbian troops out of Kosovo. The war left more than 10,000 people dead. Kosovo declared independence in 2008, but Serbia hasn’t recognized it. Kosovo-Serbia ties remain tense despite a European Union-facilitated dialogue over the past decade to normalize them.

Vucic hailed close ties between Serbia and Russia and particularly noted a high level in defense cooperation.

Although formally seeking EU membership, Serbia has refused to align its foreign policies with the 27-nation bloc and has instead strengthened its alliance with Russia and China.

Caption Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic pose during their meeting in Sochi, Russia, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Mikhail Klimentyev Credit: Mikhail Klimentyev