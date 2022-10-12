journal-news logo
X

Putin says Russia could increase gas supplies to Europe

Nation & World
14 minutes ago
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that Moscow is ready to resume gas supplies to Europe via a link of Germany-bound Nord Stream 2 pipeline under the Baltic Sea

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that Moscow is ready to resume gas supplies to Europe via a link of Germany-bound Nord Stream 2 pipeline under the Baltic Sea.

Speaking at a Moscow energy forum, Putin again charged that the U.S. was likely behind the explosions that ripped through both links of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline and one of the two links of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, causing a massive gas leak and taking them out of service.

The U.S. has previously rejected similar allegations by Putin.

In Other News
1
Iran sees 'major' internet disruption amid renewed protests
2
Leak detected in pipeline that brings Russian oil to Germany
3
Senior German state official quits over 2021 flood response
4
French government orders workers to ensure fuel supplies
5
French government orders workers to ensure fuel supplies
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top