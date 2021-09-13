Putin observes war games with Belarus that worry neighbors

The exercises opened last week on the same day that Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko met and announced new moves to integrate their countries' economies.

Russian support for Belarus worries neighboring countries, who claim that Belarus is trying to destabilize them by encourage migrants from the Mideast and Africa to come and then allegedly shepherding them to its borders with the European Union nations of Lithuania, Latvia and Poland.

The migrants problem arose after Western countries imposed sanctions on Belarus for its harsh repression of opposition and its crackdown on independent news media in the wake of enormous protests against Lukashenko last year.

The protests began when Lukashenko was awarded a sixth term in office after a presidential election that the West and opposition members said was a sham.

Caption Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a binoculars as he watches the joint strategic exercise of the armed forces of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus Zapad-2021 at the Mulino training ground in the Nizhny Novgorod region, Russia, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. The military drills attend by servicemen of military units and divisions of the Western Military District, representatives of the leadership headquarters and personnel of military contingents of the armed forces of Armenia, Belarus, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia. (Sergei Savostyanov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Sergei Savostyanov Credit: Sergei Savostyanov

