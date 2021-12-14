Putin discusses Ukraine tensions with Macron, Niinistö

According to the Kremlin's readout, in his call with Niinistö, Putin lamented that Kyiv is “increasingly relying on forceful methods, including the use of heavy weapons and unmanned attack vehicles” in the war-torn east of Ukraine, and “reiterated the need to immediately launch negotiations with the United States and NATO" on the security guarantees Moscow is seeking.

Niinistö, in turn, “expressed the grave concern on the tense situation and stressed the need to find a diplomatic resolution to it,” his office said.

The Russian leader repeated the call for negotiating security guarantees in a call with Macron later Tuesday, the Kremlin's readout said. Putin accused Ukrainian authorities of “deliberately aggravating the situation on the line of contact" in the east of the country with the backing "a number of Western countries."

In addition, "Ukraine is being pumped up with modern weapons, which poses a direct threat to Russia’s security,” Putin said.

Russia and Ukraine have been locked in a bitter tug-of-war since 2014, when Moscow annexed the Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula and threw its support behind a separatist insurgency in eastern Ukraine that has left more than 14,000 people dead.

Moscow has bristled at NATO’s joint drills with Ukrainian forces and warned that the alliance’s expansion to Ukraine would represent a “red line” for Russia.

___

Associated Press writer Jari Tanner in Helsinki, Finland contributed to this report.