Putin claims West seeks global domination by using Ukraine

The Russian leader said Russia isn’t the enemy of the West but will continue to oppose the purported diktat of Western neo-liberal elites, accusing them of trying to subdue Russia.

“Their goal is to make Russia more vulnerable and turn it into an instrument for fulfilling their geopolitical tasks, they have failed to achieve it and they will never succeed,” Putin said.

The Russian president reaffirmed his long-held claim that Russians and Ukrainians are part of a single people and again denigrated Ukraine as an “artificial state,” which received historic Russian lands from Communist rulers during the Soviet times.

Speaking about the Ukrainian conflict, Putin said he thinks “all the time” about the casualties Russia has suffered in the conflict, but insisted that NATO's refusal to rule out prospective Ukraine's membership and Kyiv's refusal to adhere to a peace deal for its separatist conflict in the country's east has left Moscow no other choice.

He denied underestimating Ukraine's ability to fight back and insisted that his “special military operation” has proceeded as planned.

Putin also acknowleged the challenges posed by Western sanctions, but argued that Russia has proven resilient to foreign pressure and become more united.