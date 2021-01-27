Pushed by pandemic, Germany seeks to boost technology use

“We need to get better and faster here,” she said Tuesday. “We know we have to catch up.”

Education Minister Anja Karliczek announced that the government is providing 500 million euros (over $600 million) to help pay for the purchase of laptops for teachers in the country's 16 states. Many teachers have been forced to use their own computers to conduct online lessons after schools were largely closed down before Christmas to help curb the spread of COVID.

The federal government has already agreed to spend a further 1 billion euros on laptops for poor students and to fund the hiring of IT staff to administer school networks.

Separately, the German Cabinet on Wednesday approved a package of more than 240 measures to promote the use of data as a resource for new business models.

The measures include the creation of a nationwide cancer database and funding for supercomputing networks. The government said it also wants to set a good example by making available more data held by public institutions.

FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 file photo students of the Robert-Koch vocational college get advise by their teacher, wearing face masks in the classroom, during computer science lessons in Dortmund, Germany. The German government on Wednesday agreed on a strategy to boost the use of data for commercial purposes and signed a deal with state education authorities to fund laptops for teachers who have to work from home because of the virus lockdown. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, file) Credit: Martin Meissner Credit: Martin Meissner