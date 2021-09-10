Puppies, giraffes and bears — Oh My! — on Moschino runway

The dozens of outfits to come hewed to the same concept — women in baby-themed dresses and suits, adorned with safety-pin earrings or teething rings, with whimsical matching handbags and gloves. There were glasses with heart-shaped lenses and slouchy belts that looked like giant little-girl charm bracelets. There was even a baby mobile, as headdress.

A neon yellow shift dress was festooned with blue teddy bears and yellow daisies. There were playful plaids, all in shades that would be perfect in a nursery. Prints included giraffes and puppies and kitties and little lambs. One skirt was emblazoned with a huge duck. There also was, it seemed, a spotted kangaroo.

There were long gowns, too — one featuring a huge bunny rabbit with giant ears growing out of the bodice. Perhaps most spectacular was Hadid’s, with that long elephant trunk, and her bottle accessory, which she seemed to bite playfully as she strutted.

“The colors were really popping,” noted celebrity guest Megan Fox, who was seated in the front row, as was Taraji P. Henson.

Of all the accessories, perhaps the sweetest was a small child’s beach pail serving as a handbag — and harking back to the fast-fading summer, which seemed even more distant amid all the soggy umbrellas in Bryant Park.

Caption The Moschino collection is modeled during New York Fashion Week, Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) Credit: Mary Altaffer Credit: Mary Altaffer

