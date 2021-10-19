Puppet Little Amal arrives in UK after journey across Europe

The idea of Little Amal's journey in search of her brother evolved from “The Jungle,” a play about migration and displacement produced by Good Chance Theatre, set in a camp in northern France where migrants gather hoping to reach Britain.

Migrants from around the world have long used northern France as a launching point to reach Britain, either by stowing away in trucks or in dinghies and small boats organized by smugglers. About 20,000 people have crossed the Channel to England by boat so far this year.

Little Amal's journey will continue to Dover, London and Coventry in England before ending in Manchester, northwest England, on Nov. 3.

In London, Little Amal will celebrate her 10th birthday at the V&A Museum on Sunday alongside children from across the British capital who have been invited to join in musical performances and workshops.

The 25-person puppet entourage will travel to other attractions in London including the National Theatre, Somerset House and Trafalgar Square and will also walk the streets of Oxford alongside a giant puppet of Alice in Wonderland.

Caption Actor Jude Law, center left, looks at Little Amal, a 3.5-meter-tall puppet of a nine-year-old Syrian girl, as it arrives at Folkestone Beach, Kent, England, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021 as part of the Handspring Puppet Company's 'The Walk'. The puppet started her journey in Turkey on 27 July and has travelled nearly 8,000 km across Greece, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium and France, symbolizing millions of displaced children. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP) Credit: Gareth Fuller Credit: Gareth Fuller

Caption Little Amal, a 3.5-metre-tall puppet of a nine-year-old Syrian girl, is greeted by children from the St. Mary's Primary Academy as she arrives in Folkestone, Kent, as part of the Handspring Puppet Company's 'The Walk'. Picture date: Tuesday October 19, 2021. PA Photo. The puppet started her journey in Turkey on 27 July and has travelled nearly 8,000 km across Greece, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium and France, symbolising millions of displaced children. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP) Credit: Gareth Fuller Credit: Gareth Fuller

Caption Actor Jude Law, right, looks at Little Amal, a 3.5-meter-tall puppet of a nine-year-old Syrian girl, as it arrives at Folkestone Beach, Kent, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021 as part of the Handspring Puppet Company's 'The Walk'. The puppet started her journey in Turkey on 27 July and has travelled nearly 8,000 km across Greece, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium and France, symbolizing millions of displaced children. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP) Credit: Gareth Fuller Credit: Gareth Fuller