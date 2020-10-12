Pumpkin weighing 2,350 pounds wins California contest

“I might need a year off from the work and the nerves and everything," he said, laughing.

The first-time pumpkin champ won $16,450, or $7 per pound, for the lumpy, orange pumpkin that will be showcased during a parade through Half Moon Bay later Monday.

Gienger's pumpkin was the second-heaviest ever weighed at the 40-year-old California event, but it was still far from a U.S. record. That was set in 2018 when a grower in New Hampshire produced a pumpkin weighing more than 2,500 pounds (1,134 kilograms).

The record for the heaviest pumpkin in the world was set in 2016 at the Giant Pumpkin European Championship in Ludwigsburg, Germany. A Belgium grower’s winning whopper came in at just over 2,600 pounds (1,179 kilograms).

Rodriguez reported from San Francisco.

People haul a pumpkin to be loaded onto a scale to be weighed at the Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay, Calif., Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) Credit: Jeff Chiu Credit: Jeff Chiu

People watch as pumpkins are weighed at the Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay, Calif., Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) Credit: Jeff Chiu Credit: Jeff Chiu