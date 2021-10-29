Pumice pileup from undersea volcano causing damage in Japan

At the Kunigami village on the northern tip of Okinawa's main island, a shovel car started scooping up the massive pebbles that filled the port like a landfill.

The government task force, at its first meeting late Thursday, decided to provide support for local municipalities as a disaster recovery project, and that damages to fishing industries will be covered by insurance, Isozaki said. The total cost of damages from the volcanic pebbles is still unknown.

Okinawa Gov. Denny Tamaki, at a prefectural task force meeting, said there has been a “huge impact on the fisheries and tourism industries as well as the environment” and that the problem must be tackled quickly.

Japan Coast Guard’s regional divisions routinely monitor the coasts and distribute photos and pebble pileup updates on a map. The Nuclear Regulation Authority also watches the pebble movements to avoid any impact on Japan’s coastal nuclear power plants.