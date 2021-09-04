journal-news logo
Pulisic uncertain for World Cup qualifier vs Canada

Christian Pulisic, right, works out during a soccer practice for the U.S. Men's National Team Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Caption
Christian Pulisic, right, works out during a soccer practice for the U.S. Men's National Team Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Nation & World
By RONALD BLUM, Associated Press
24 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Christian Pulisic is uncertain for the United States' World Cup qualifier against Canada on Sunday night, and goalkeeper Zack Steffen remains sidelined by back spasms.

Pulisic is regaining fitness after testing positive for COVID-19 and missed Thursday's qualifying opener at El Salvador, a 0-0 draw. U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter said Pulisic had made progress and was to be evaluated again later Saturday to determine whether he will be on Sunday's game-day roster.

“We'll see if he's ready,” Berhalter said.

Pulisic, a 22-year-old attacker, missed Chelsea’s 2-0 win at Arsenal on Aug. 22 and a 1-1 draw at Liverpool on Aug. 28. He resumed training with the U.S. on Monday and remained in Tennessee when the team traveled to Central America.

Steffen won't play Sunday, according to Berhalter. The 26-year-old is Ederson's backup at Manchester City. He hasn't played since City’s 1-0 loss to Leicester in the Community Shield on Aug. 7.

Matt Turner, the 27-year-old starter for Major League Soccer's New England Revoluation, was in goal at El Salvador.

Canada opened with a 1-1 draw against Honduras in Toronto.

