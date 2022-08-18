Pujols hits grand slam, leads Wainwright, Cards over Rockies

Wainwright (10-9) gave up three hits, two of them infield singles. He struck out seven, walked none and retired his final 13 batters.

Génesis Cabrera and Chris Stratton each pitched a scoreless inning of relief to complete the four-hitter.

Lars Nootbaar hit a two-run homer. Paul Goldschmidt added two doubles and a single.

Senzatela (3-7) struggled prior to his injury, giving up five runs in 1 2/3 innings. The right-hander is 0-5 with a 6.41 ERA in his eight road starts this season.

HOME COOKIN’

The Cardinals’ win streak over the Rockies at Busch dates to Aug. 1, 2018. It is the second-longest home winning streak against a club for the Cardinals, one shy of their 13 in a row against the Cubs from Oct. 3, 1999, to June 16, 2001.

GOLDEN GLOVES

The Cardinals did not commit an error in any of the six games during the homestand. It was their first errorless homestand of six or more games since Aug. 1-7, 2008. St. Louis went 5-1 in the games against Colorado and Milwaukee.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: C Elias Díaz (left wrist sprain) took swings Thursday and is playing catch pain free. RHP ...Chad Kuhl (right hip flexor strain) will make a rehab start for Triple-A Albuquerque on Saturday night.

Cardinals: LHP Steven Matz (left MCL tear) will throw off a mound this weekend. RHP Jack Flaherty (right shoulder strain) is expected to throw 65-70 pitches for Double-A Springfield on Sunday.

UP NEXT

Rockies: RHP José Ureña (1-4, 4.80 ERA) will start the first of a three-game series against visiting San Francisco and RHP Logan Webb (11-5, 3.00 ERA) on Friday night. Ureña is 0-3 with a 7.77 ERA over his last five starts.

Cardinals: RHP Miles Mikolas (9-9, 3.44 ERA) will begin a three-game series at Arizona, which will start LHP Tommy Henry (2-1, 4.15 ERA) on Friday night. Mikolas is 1-1 with a 2.55 in four career appearances, including two starts, against the Diamondbacks.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined Shape Caption St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols tips his cap after hitting a grand slam during the third inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson Credit: Jeff Roberson Combined Shape Caption St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols tips his cap after hitting a grand slam during the third inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson Credit: Jeff Roberson

Combined Shape Caption St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson Credit: Jeff Roberson Combined Shape Caption St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson Credit: Jeff Roberson

Combined Shape Caption Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela reacts after being injured while covering first base during the second inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in St. Louis. Senzatela left the game. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson Credit: Jeff Roberson Combined Shape Caption Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela reacts after being injured while covering first base during the second inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in St. Louis. Senzatela left the game. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson Credit: Jeff Roberson

Combined Shape Caption St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols watches his grand slam during the third inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson Credit: Jeff Roberson Combined Shape Caption St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols watches his grand slam during the third inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson Credit: Jeff Roberson

Combined Shape Caption St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols celebrates as he rounds the bases after hitting a grand slam during the third inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson Credit: Jeff Roberson Combined Shape Caption St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols celebrates as he rounds the bases after hitting a grand slam during the third inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson Credit: Jeff Roberson

Combined Shape Caption Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela (49) is helped off the field after being injured while covering first base during the second inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in St. Louis. Senzatela left the game. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson Credit: Jeff Roberson Combined Shape Caption Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela (49) is helped off the field after being injured while covering first base during the second inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in St. Louis. Senzatela left the game. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson Credit: Jeff Roberson