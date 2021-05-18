Pujols delivers RBI in debut, Dodgers top Diamondbacks 3-1

Eduardo Escobar had an RBI single in the eighth for Arizona, which opened a four-game series at Chavez Ravine with its fifth loss in six games.

Buehler (2-0) dominated the Diamondbacks except for one wild stretch to earn his first victory in six starts since April 9. Allowing only an infield single by Josh Rojas in the first inning, Buehler struck out seven despite walking four — more walks than he had issued in his first seven starts combined.

Buehler faltered in the fourth inning when he issued three consecutive one-out walks, but he escaped the jam.

Arizona rallied in the eighth against reliever Victor González, who gave up a walk and two singles — both on balls stopped by Lux, who couldn't make either tough play out of the shift. Lux is filling in at shortstop with Corey Seager sidelined by a broken hand.

Escobar drove in the Diamondbacks' run, but Kenley Jansen came on for a four-out save. Justin Turner made an excellent defensive play at third base to end the eighth, and Jansen got a double-play grounder from Andrew Young to finish his eighth save.

Bumgarner (4-3) matched his shortest start of the season with four innings of two-hit ball requiring 80 pitches, although the Diamondbacks didn't immediately say whether the veteran had been injured.

Bumgarner walked four and allowed two earned runs in his first loss since April 12 after yielding just three earned runs in his past five starts combined. Smith homered in the second inning.

KENLEY SWINGS

Jansen batted for himself in the eighth, striking out with two runners on to end the inning. The plate appearance was the 10th of Jansen's 12-year major league career.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Diamondbacks: Manager Torey Lovullo had no update on Luke Weaver, who left Sunday's start after four innings with right shoulder discomfort.

Dodgers: LHP David Price came off the injured list. He missed 17 games with a hamstring strain. ... Chris Taylor missed his second straight start with right wrist stiffness, but played second base in the ninth inning.

UP NEXT

Julio Urías (5-1, 3.26 ERA) looks to extend his stellar start to the season after throwing seven innings of two-hit ball against Seattle last Wednesday. The Diamondbacks hadn't announced a starter.

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks Monday, May 17, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Los Angeles Dodgers' Will Smith, left, is congratulated by Albert Pujols after hitting a solo home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks Monday, May 17, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Monday, May 17, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts hangs on the wall as fans cheer after making a catch on a ball hit by Arizona Diamondbacks' Tim Locastro during the seventh inning of a baseball game Monday, May 17, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Albert Pujols, left, runs to cover first as Arizona Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas hits a single while first base umpire Dan Merzel watches during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, May 17, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill