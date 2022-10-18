Puerto Rico struggles to recover after hurricane razed crops

On a recent weekday morning in the southeastern town of Yabucoa, farmer Anastacio Silva Gómez surveyed the damage that Fiona caused, recalling how it turned land that he had fertilized a week before the storm hit into a river. He lost 20,000 young plantain trees, noting that he sells bunches at $10 each. He also lost tractors, fertilizers, pesticides and other supplies.

“It was too much rain,” he said quietly. “The rain wreaked havoc.”

Silva and others like him also had been preparing land to plant more crops, but now are unable to do so given the severe financial losses, which is of great concern to many farmers.

“How are we going to lift up the agriculture sector if there are no seeds?” Vivoni said, adding that officials should launch a seed inventory in Puerto Rico.

Similar damage was reported in the neighboring southern coastal town of Maunabo, home to some 120 small farmers who grow crops including plantains, bananas, melons and sweet peppers.

Luis Monte Benjamín was growing bountiful crops on five acres of land before Fiona hit.

“Do you know what it’s like to see it on the floor after you’ve spent a year cultivating it?” he said. “The melons are what I mourn the most. What melons!”

For now, he said he plans to make up for some of the losses by planting a bit of passion fruit, which he said is cheaper to grow.

The storm was the latest challenge to hit Puerto Rico’s agriculture sector, which has struggled to find workers to pick crops and prompted government officials in recent years to bring workers from Mexico and the Dominican Republic.

Just days after Fiona hit, Puerto Rico’s agriculture minister announced a more than $2 million aid package for farmers, with thousands applying for help. Crews also have been inspecting farms in recent weeks, with González announcing Tuesday that banana and plantain policy payments will be issued this week.