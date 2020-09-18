Puerto Rico getting funds for power grid 3 years after Maria

The White House said $9.6 billion would be to help the Puerto Rico Electrical Power Authority to repair and replace thousands of miles of transmission and distribution lines, electrical substations, power generation systems, office buildings, and make other grid improvements.

It also released $2 billion for the Puerto Rico Department of Education to repair schools across the island.

Hurricane Maria slammed into the island in September 2017 with winds of 155 mph, causing an estimated $100 billion in damage and killing nearly 3,000 people, according to the official death toll. Even now, thousands of homes are still damaged.

Power wasn't restored island-wide until nearly 11 months after the storm. Even now, the system remains vulnerable, with outages affecting tens of thousands of people on a regular basis.

In October, the island's government announced a 10-year plan to modernize and strengthen the power grid at a projected cost of around $20 billion. Congress has approved about $50 billion to help rebuild the island, home to more than 3 million U.S. citizens.