Puerto Rico debt-restructuring bill advances amid criticism

One of the biggest points of contention between Puerto Rico’s government and the board was a proposed cut to some public pensions. The government refused to approve a bill that contained any kind of public pension cuts, while the board sought to cut pensions higher than $1,500 a month by 8.5%, a move that would affect some 40,000 retirees. Some lawmakers also demanded zero cuts to the University of Puerto Rico, the island’s largest public university, and to the island’s 78 municipalities.

Two organizations that represent mayors across Puerto Rico warned in a statement that some city and town services still might be cut as a result of the bill.

“Municipalities already have made great sacrifices and budgetary adjustments to maintain its services, some with a reduction in hours and others with layoffs,” officials said.

The federal control board did not immediately comment on the bill approved Tuesday night.

The impasse between the board and legislators threatens to erase nearly five years of negotiations with bondholders as part of a bankruptcy-like process that has generated nearly $1 billion in earnings for the attorneys involved. It also could expose Puerto Rico to litigations that were temporarily suspended as part of the process and force the government to pay bondholders.

The federal control board has said it would not approve of the bill that lawmakers passed, and both sides are expected to go into mediation after the federal judge in the case, Laura Taylor Swain, warned on Monday that she would not push back the Nov. 8 confirmation hearing on the plan, adding that “my patience is wearing thin.”

Puerto Rico Sen. José Antonio Vargas Vidot said it was best to skip the bill and go straight into mediation.

“The judge’s patience is running out, and so is the people’s,” he said.