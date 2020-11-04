Puerto Rico awaits final result in tight gubernatorial race

The preliminary results disappointed voters like 69-year-old David Jorge Santos, who said he had been a longtime supporter of one of the two main parties, though he declined to say which. But this year, he voted for a new party because he said the New Progressives and Popular Democrats don't deliver.

“It's one promise after another and they don't do anything,” Santos said.

It's the first time in recent history that either of Puerto Rico's two main parties failed to secure more than 40% of the overall vote as new parties and candidates erode the grip that both parties have long had on the island.

In addition to the general election, voters also faced a nonbinding referendum that asked, “Should Puerto Rico be admitted immediately into the union as a state?"

U.S. statehood was leading with more than 52% support, with more than 95% of votes counted. However, U.S. Congress would have to approve of any changes to the island’s political status.

As results trickled in late Tuesday, car horns blared and occasional fireworks pierced the night as supporters celebrated.

Trailing the two main candidates were Juan Dalmau of the Puerto Rican Independence Party, which for the first time since the 1950s obtained double-digit support, Alexandra Lúgaro of Citizen Victory Movement, César Vázquez of the Dignity Project and independent candidate Eliezer Molina.

It was the first election held since Hurricane Maria hit the island in 2017, causing damages estimated at more than $100 billion and killing an estimated 2,975 people.

Less than two years after the storm, hundreds of thousands of Puerto Ricans took to the streets in protest and prompted Gov. Ricardo Rosselló to quit, an event known as the “Summer of 2019” that was sparked by a leaked chat in which the then-governor and other officials made fun of hurricane victims, among other things, and made comments that led to an investigation into possible corruption.

Pierluisi briefly served as governor following last year’s protests and previously represented Puerto Rico in Congress for eight years. He and Rosselló are from the same party.

The candidates faced a dwindling voter base because of emigration caused by hardship. There are 2.36 million eligible voters, compared with 2.87 million in 2016 and 2.4 million in 2012.

Despite the drop in eligible voters, the diversity of parties and candidates has increased in recent years, slowly eroding the grip that the New Progressives and Popular Democrats have had on the island’s politics for decades.

Rafael Fonseca, an administrator, said he had hoped neither of the two parties would win this year.

“They’ve been doing the same thing for years and there’s no change,” he said, adding that the island’s public education system needs to be improved and wages increased to prevent the loss of young people moving to the U.S. mainland in search of work.

Fonseca lamented that the energy fueling last year’s protests and demands for new leaders seemed to have dissipated.

“Puerto Ricans have a short memory,” he said, adding that he remains hopeful a non-traditional party will eventually lead Puerto Rico. “Possibly not in my lifetime.”

The election came amid an economic crisis and efforts to restructure a portion of Puerto Rico’s more than $70 billion public debt, which officials declared unpayable in 2015.

The new governor will have to work alongside a federal control board that oversees Puerto Rico’s finances and has previously clashed with local officials over austerity measures, including proposed public pension cuts.

Pedro Pierluisi, a gubernatorial candidate with the New Progressive Party (PNP), shows his marked ballot to the press during general elections at a polling station set up at the Rafael Labra School in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. Pierluisi briefly served as governor following last year's massive protests that led to the resignation of former Gov. Ricardo Rosselló. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti) Credit: Carlos Giusti Credit: Carlos Giusti

People wait in line to vote during the general election at a voting center set up at the Manuel Gaetan Barbosa School in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. In addition to electing a governor, Puerto Ricans are voting in a non-binding referendum on statehood. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti) Credit: Carlos Giusti Credit: Carlos Giusti

Officials count early votes at the Roberto Clemente Coliseum where social distancing is possible amid the COVID-19 pandemic, during general elections in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. In addition to electing a governor, Puerto Ricans are voting in a nonbinding referendum on statehood. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti) Credit: Carlos Giusti Credit: Carlos Giusti

Voters use booths to mark their ballots for the general election at a polling center set up at the Rafael Labra School in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. In addition to electing a governor, Puerto Ricans are voting in a non-binding referendum on statehood. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti) Credit: Carlos Giusti Credit: Carlos Giusti

Officials count early votes at the Roberto Clemente Coliseum where social distancing is possible amid the COVID-19 pandemic, during general elections in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. In addition to electing a governor, Puerto Ricans are voting in a nonbinding referendum on statehood. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti) Credit: Carlos Giusti Credit: Carlos Giusti

Officials count early votes at the Roberto Clemente Coliseum where social distancing is possible amid the COVID-19 pandemic, during general elections in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. In addition to electing a governor, Puerto Ricans are voting in a nonbinding referendum on statehood. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti) Credit: Carlos Giusti Credit: Carlos Giusti

People practice social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic as they wait in line to vote for general elections, outside a church next door to the school serving as a voting center in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. In addition to electing a governor, Puerto Ricans are voting in a non-binding referendum on statehood. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti) Credit: Carlos Giusti Credit: Carlos Giusti

People wait in line to vote in the general election at a polling center set up at the Rafael Labra School in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. In addition to electing a governor, Puerto Ricans are voting in a non-binding referendum on statehood. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti) Credit: Carlos Giusti Credit: Carlos Giusti

People wearing masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic wait in line to vote in the general election at a polling center set up at the Rafael Labra School in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. In addition to electing a governor, Puerto Ricans are voting in a non-binding referendum on statehood. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti) Credit: Carlos Giusti Credit: Carlos Giusti

Pedro Pierluisi, a gubernatorial candidate with the New Progressive Party (PNP), arrives to vote in general elections at a polling station set up at the Rafael Labra School in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. Pierluisi briefly served as governor following last year's massive protests that led to the resignation of former Gov. Ricardo Rosselló. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti) Credit: Carlos Giusti Credit: Carlos Giusti

New Progressive Party supporters of gubernatorial candidate Pedro Pierluisi arrive to the Vivo Beach Club to wait for the results of the Puerto Rican general elections in Carolina, Puerto Rico, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. Voters across Puerto Rico are choosing new leaders they believe would help heal a U.S. territory wracked by corruption, hurricanes, earthquakes and the pandemic. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti) Credit: Carlos Giusti Credit: Carlos Giusti

Pedro Pierluisi, gubernatorial candidate with the New Progressive Party (PNP), arrives at Vivo Beach Club to celebrate a slim lead of the pro-statehood party in the Puerto Rican general elections, in Carolina, Puerto Rico, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. Pierluisi briefly served as governor following last year's massive protests that led to the resignation of former Gov. Ricardo Rosselló. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti) Credit: Carlos Giusti Credit: Carlos Giusti

Pedro Pierluisi, gubernatorial candidate with the New Progressive Party (PNP), arrives at Vivo Beach Club to celebrate a slim lead of the pro-statehood party in the Puerto Rican general elections, in Carolina, Puerto Rico, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. Pierluisi briefly served as governor following last year's massive protests that led to the resignation of former Gov. Ricardo Rosselló. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti) Credit: Carlos Giusti Credit: Carlos Giusti