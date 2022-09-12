Psychologist: School shooter suffered fetal alcohol damage

Connor said he measured Cruz's IQ at 83, which he said matches the slightly below average intelligence many people with fetal alcohol issues often score. He said IQ tests conducted throughout Cruz's life found similar results, including one done recently by a prosecution expert.

Under cross-examination by lead prosecutor Mike Satz, Connor conceded he is not board certified in his field but said such certification is voluntary and only a state license is required to practice. He also conceded that he almost always testifies on behalf of the defense in fetal alcohol cases, not prosecutors. He will continue testifying Tuesday.

Cruz, 23, pleaded guilty in October to murdering 14 students and three staff members and wounding 17 others as he stalked a three-story classroom building with an AR-15-style semiautomatic rifle on Valentine's Day 2018. His trial is only to decide whether the former Stoneman Douglas student is sentenced to death or life without parole. For the seven-man, five-woman jury to impose a death sentence, the vote must be unanimous.

Satz finished his primary case last month. He played security videos of the shooting and showed the rifle Cruz used. Teachers and students testified about watching others die. He showed graphic autopsy and crime scene photos and took jurors to the fenced-off building, which remains blood-stained and bullet-pocked. Parents and spouses gave tearful and angry statements about their loss.

In an attempt to counter that, assistant public defender Melisa McNeill and her team have made Cruz’s history their case’s centerpiece, hoping at least one juror will vote for life.

After the defense concludes its case in the coming weeks, the prosecution will present a rebuttal case before the jury's deliberations begin.

Combined Shape Caption Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz, center, stands with members of his defense team as the jury enters the courtroom during the penalty phase of his trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Cruz pleaded guilty to murdering 17 students and staff members in 2018 at Parkland's high school. The trial is only to determine if the 23-year-old is sentenced to death or life without parole. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool) Credit: Amy Beth Bennett Credit: Amy Beth Bennett Combined Shape Caption Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz, center, stands with members of his defense team as the jury enters the courtroom during the penalty phase of his trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Cruz pleaded guilty to murdering 17 students and staff members in 2018 at Parkland's high school. The trial is only to determine if the 23-year-old is sentenced to death or life without parole. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool) Credit: Amy Beth Bennett Credit: Amy Beth Bennett

Combined Shape Caption Judge Elizabeth Scherer is shown in court during the penalty phase of the trial of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Cruz pleaded guilty to murdering 17 students and staff members in 2018 at Parkland's high school. The trial is only to determine if the 23-year-old is sentenced to death or life without parole. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool) Credit: Amy Beth Bennett Credit: Amy Beth Bennett Combined Shape Caption Judge Elizabeth Scherer is shown in court during the penalty phase of the trial of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Cruz pleaded guilty to murdering 17 students and staff members in 2018 at Parkland's high school. The trial is only to determine if the 23-year-old is sentenced to death or life without parole. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool) Credit: Amy Beth Bennett Credit: Amy Beth Bennett