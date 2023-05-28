X

PSG goalkeeper Sergio Rico hospitalized after horse-riding accident in Spain

5 hours ago
Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Sergio Rico has been hospitalized with a head injury after a horse-riding accident in Spain

SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Sergio Rico has been hospitalized with a head injury after a horse-riding accident in Spain.

French champion PSG said it “learned of the accident involving its player Sergio Rico on Sunday and remains in constant contact with his loved ones.”

Spanish media said the accident happened near the southern Spanish city of Seville — where Rico used to play for Sevilla — with Radio Cope reporting that Rico's condition was serious.

Information about his condition could not be immediately confirmed with the hospital.

Several clubs and players sent messages of support for the 29-year-old Spanish keeper.

PSG won the French league on Saturday.

