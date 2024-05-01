PSG defender Lucas Hernández injured in Champions League semifinal first leg at Dortmund

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain defender Lucas Hernández had to go off injured during the team’s Champions League semifinal first leg at Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday.

Hernández was replaced by Lucas Beraldo in the 42nd minute with what appeared to be a left leg injury. He sustained it trying to stop Dortmund forward Niclas Füllkrug from opening the scoring in the 36th.