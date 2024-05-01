PSG defender Lucas Hernández injured in Champions League semifinal first leg at Dortmund

Paris Saint-Germain defender Lucas Hernández has had to go off injured during the team’s Champions League semifinal first leg at Borussia Dortmund

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
43 minutes ago
X

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain defender Lucas Hernández had to go off injured during the team’s Champions League semifinal first leg at Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday.

Hernández was replaced by Lucas Beraldo in the 42nd minute with what appeared to be a left leg injury. He sustained it trying to stop Dortmund forward Niclas Füllkrug from opening the scoring in the 36th.

Füllkrug latched onto Nico Schlotterbeck’s pass with his first touch and drove it past PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma with his next.

Dortmund took a 1-0 lead into halftime.

The winners of the two-leg tie will play either Real Madrid or Bayern Munich in the final in London on June 1.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Duane Eddy, twangy guitar hero of early rock, dead at age 86
2
Vendor that mishandled Pennsylvania virus data to pay $2.7 million in...
3
News organizations have trust issues as they gear up to cover another...
4
Stock market today: Wall Street swings after Fed keeps interest rates...
5
Ethan Hawke and Maya Hawke have a running joke about ‘Wildcat,’ their...
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top