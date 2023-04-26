Proud Boys Jan. 6 trial in hands of jury weighing conspiracy

Deliberations got underway in Washington’s federal court more than four months after jury selection began. The far-right extremist group's members are accused of plotting to use force to keep then-President Donald Trump in the White House after he lost the 2020 election.

Defense attorneys say there was no conspiracy and no plan to attack the Capitol. They've sought to portray the Proud Boys as an unorganized drinking club whose members' participation in the riot was a spontaneous act fueled by Trump's election rage.