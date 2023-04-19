Proud Boy who smashed Capitol window at riot denies any plot

His prior military training kicked in as he advanced toward the Capitol, and he smashed the window pane “on autopilot” after he saw another rioter throw something through it, he said.

Pezzola said his video speech inside the Capitol wasn’t a reference to any plan to storm the building, but rather an effort to “say something profound.” He was a recent recruit who didn’t know his co-defendants before Jan. 6, he said, calling his actions that day a “bad reaction to a bad situation.”

“Our only plans were to storm the liquor store, that’s it,” he said.

Fellow Proud Boy Zachary Rehl also testified there was no plan to storm the Capitol, though prosecutors have argued that an advanced, detailed plan isn't necessary for a conviction.

Rehl and Pezzola are on trial alongside former Proud Boys national chairman Enrique Tarrio and two others accused of plotting to forcibly stop the transfer of power from President Donald Trump to President Joe Biden. They face up to 20 years behind bars if convicted of seditious conspiracy.

The other three defendants are not expected to testify.

Prosecutors will cross-examine Pezzola starting Thursday. They have said the Proud Boys viewed him as a “rising star,” and Tarrio included his picture on a social media post with the words “Lords of War.”