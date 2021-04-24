Prototype of 1st US dollar coins auctioned for $840,000

The pattern was forgotten as the Mint continued the process of creating the nation’s first silver dollars.

“Coin collecting lore states the unique rarity was excavated from the site of the first Philadelphia Mint before 1876,” Lipson said. That was how the coin’s first owner described its history at its first auction appearance in 1890.

The pattern is corroded and not in perfect condition, Lipson said, likely because it was buried at the site of the original Mint. There are some scratches and other marks on its brown surfaces. It has traded hands eight times, according to the auction house.

Simpson, 73, purchased it along with other patterns in 2008 to add to his large collection.

“I think coins should be appreciated almost as artwork,” he said. “I have gotten more than enough joy from them.”