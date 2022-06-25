Protests expected as G-7 leaders set to arrive in Germany

" Russia's brutal war against Ukraine is also having an impact here," German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in his video podcast on Saturday referring to rising prices for groceries, gas and energy.

The chancellor said the G-7 leaders would discuss the current situation triggered by the war "and at the same time ensure that we stop manmade climate change.”

The G-7 summit will take place in Bavaria’s Elmau from Sunday through Tuesday. After the meeting concludes, leaders of the 30 countries in the NATO alliance will then gather for their annual summit, which is being held Wednesday through Thursday in Madrid.

A total of around 18,000 police officers are deployed around the summit site and the protests.

___

Grieshaber reported from Berlin.

Combined Shape Caption Activists from Oxfam wear giant heads depicting G7 leaders as they pose with a giant syringe during a demonstration in Munich, Germany, Saturday, June 25, 2022. The G7 Summit will take place at Castle Elmau near Garmisch-Partenkirchen from June 26 through June 28, 2022. Leaders depicted from left, French President Emmanuel Macron, Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, U.S. President Joe Biden, Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader) Credit: Matthias Schrader Credit: Matthias Schrader Combined Shape Caption Activists from Oxfam wear giant heads depicting G7 leaders as they pose with a giant syringe during a demonstration in Munich, Germany, Saturday, June 25, 2022. The G7 Summit will take place at Castle Elmau near Garmisch-Partenkirchen from June 26 through June 28, 2022. Leaders depicted from left, French President Emmanuel Macron, Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, U.S. President Joe Biden, Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader) Credit: Matthias Schrader Credit: Matthias Schrader

