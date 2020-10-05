Protests erupt in Kyrgyzstan after parliamentary election

The Birimdik party, which is considered pro-government, received over 26% of the votes. The Mekenim Kyrgyzstan party, linked to a former top customs official, won over 24% of the votes. Three more parties have passed the 7% threshold to gain seats in the parliament.

The election-monitoring body of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe said in a report on Monday that “fundamental rights and freedoms were overall respected" in this year's election in Kyrgyzstan, but that “credible allegations of vote buying remain a serious concern."

Local media reported that 12 parties have signed a document Monday demanding the authorities to cancel the results of the election and hold a new one.

“We all have witnessed a true lawlessness during the election campaign and the election day yesterday ... Pressure on the voters, intimidation of the voters, bribing,” Klara Sooronkulova, leader of the Reforma opposition party, said.

“We have talked with all opposition parties and created an opposition coalition. We’re now forming a coordination council and demand that the Central Election Commission cancel the (results of the) elections within 24 hours," added Zhanar Akayev, a lawmaker on the ticket of the Ata Meken opposition party.

“We also demand that the Central Election Commission hold new elections. We have to hold new elections within a month,” Akayev said.