Protests erupt against new Montenegro govt over religion law

The previous government led by the Democratic Party of Socialists steered Montenegro away from Serbia's and Russia's influence. The Adriatic nation joined NATO in 2017 and is seeking European Union membership.

Demonstrators at Monday's gathering blasted the new government's plan to revoke parts of the religious law dealing with property. They accused the government of setting the stage for the “occupation” of Montenegro.

It was not immediately clear when the parliamentary vote on the religious law changes will take place.

Despite calls to respect measures to curb the spread of coronavirus, the protesters crowded together, many without masks. Montenegro has reported 666 virus deaths in a nation of 620,000 people.