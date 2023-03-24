French protests continue; King Charles III's trip postponed

Charles and Queen Consort Camilla planned to visit both France and Germany during the king's first trip abroad as Britain's monarch. He still plans to go to Germany, but British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's office said another date would be found for the French leg.

“The king and queen consort’s state visit to France has been postponed," the prime minister's Downing Street office said. “This decision was taken with the consent of all parties, after the president of France asked the British government to postpone the visit.”

Charles had been scheduled to visit the city of Bordeaux on the second day of his trip to France. The heavy wooden door of the elegant Bordeaux City Hall was destroyed by fire Thursday night by people taking part in an unauthorized demonstration.

Mayor Pierre Hurmic said he had “difficulty understanding the interest of such acts of vandalism.”

Before the king's visit was postponed, Hurmic said he hoped it wouldn't get canceled.

“I hope that we do not give this gift to the thugs,” he said.

Fires in Paris, that were intentionally lit in narrow or inaccessible alleys on Thursday night, alarmed both city officials and residents. Firefighters and residents worked together to tame the flames that rose to the second story of an apartment building in the chic Palais Royal area.

Oil refineries have been another protest target. On Friday, emboldened protesters headed to the Fos-sur-mer oil depot near Marseille to stop trucks from entering and leaving. However, fuel supplies to Paris from the large Gonfreville-L’Orcher refinery in Normandy resumed Friday after police intervened, French Energy Transition Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher said.

Fearing disruptions in coming days as actions continue, France’s Civil Aviation Authority has requested the cancellation of one-third of flights at Paris’ second airport, Orly, on Sunday, and 20% canceled on Monday.

Unions have called for new protests and strikes on Tuesday.

