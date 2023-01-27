Protests against Quran burning held across the Middle East

Swedish officials have stressed that freedom of expression is guaranteed by the Swedish Constitution and gives people extensive rights to express their views publicly, though incitement to violence or hate speech isn’t allowed. Demonstrators must apply to police for a permit for a public gathering. Police can deny such permits only on exceptional grounds, such as risks to public safety.

Iraq’s powerful Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr asked in comments released Friday whether freedom of speech means offending other people’s beliefs. He asked why “doesn’t the burning of the gays' rainbow flag represent freedom of expression.”

The cleric added that burning the Quran “will bring divine anger.” Hundreds of his supporters gathered outside a mosque in Baghdad waving copies of the Quran.

Credit: Anjum Naveed Credit: Anjum Naveed

Credit: Hadi Mizban Credit: Hadi Mizban

Credit: Hadi Mizban Credit: Hadi Mizban

Credit: Hadi Mizban Credit: Hadi Mizban

Credit: Hadi Mizban Credit: Hadi Mizban